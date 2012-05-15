(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 15 -
Ratings -- Chesapeake Midstream Partners L.P. --------------------- 15-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Delaware
Primary SIC: Gas production
and/or
distribution
Mult. CUSIP6: 16524R
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-May-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
26-Apr-2012 BB/-- BB/--
11-Apr-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$350 mil 5.875% sr nts due 04/15/2021 BB- 15-May-2012
US$750 mil 6.125% sr nts due 07/15/2022 BB- 15-May-2012