May 15 -
Ratings -- Chesapeake Oilfield Operating LLC ---------------------- 15-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Oklahoma
Primary SIC: Oil and gas field
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 165258
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-May-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
26-Apr-2012 BB/-- BB/--
19-Oct-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$650 mil 6.625% nts due 11/15/2019 BB- 15-May-2012