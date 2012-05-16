(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Silver Oak Ltd.'s (Silver Oak) notes at 'AAAsf' rating with Stable Outlook. Silver Oak is a CMBS transaction backed by Raffles City Singapore, which comprises Raffles City Shopping Centre, Raffles City Tower, two hotel towers (Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford) and a convention centre. The rating action is as follows:

Silver Oak

USD645m class A secured floating-rate notes due 2018 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation reflects adequate cash flows from the underlying properties, which have been above Fitch's stabilised cash flow assumptions since closing in June 2011. Fitch's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of Silver Oak continue to meet the agency's criteria thresholds.

"Low unemployment and continued strength in both domestic consumption and tourism in Singapore continue to support the retail and hotel sectors, which contributed over 80% of Silver Oak's total net operating income in March 2012," said Kate Lin, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

Fitch does not expect increased supply in the Singapore office sector for 2011 to 2013 and the corresponding pressure on rentals to materially affect Silver Oak's cash flows. Fitch considers that the amount of office leases as a percentage of Silver Oak's total portfolio expiring in 2012 is limited and that these leases were mostly signed in 2009, when the rentals were estimated to be lower than current market rates. The property portfolio's prime location, strong transport links, and an experienced property management team should continue to support stable operating performance.

Fitch's stressed DSCR for the class A notes averaged 2.6x for the 10 months ended March 2012 (assuming a stressed refinancing rate of 6.5%), compared with 1.9x at the 'AAAsf' stress. The reported three-month DSCR averaged 4.6x for the same period. The committed occupancy rate has been stable at 98.9% since the transaction's closing. The LTV ratio was low at 28.2% as of end-December 2011.

Silver Oak is a special-purpose company incorporated under the laws of Singapore. RCS Trust is the owner of the underlying property as well as the borrower. RCS Trust is jointly owned by CapitaCommercial Trust and CapitaMall Trust, with 60% and 40% interest respectively. CapitaLand (RCS) Property Management Pte Ltd, an indirect subsidiary of CapitaLand Limited, is the property manager for the underlying property.