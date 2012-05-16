(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 16 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Lecta S.A. ------------------------------------ 16-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Converted paper
products, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Oct-2007 B+/B B+/B
29-Jan-2007 BB-/B BB-/B
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Luxembourg-registered paper producer Lecta S.A. reflect our
view of the company's "fair" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial
risk profile. They also reflect the company's exposure to the cyclical,
competitive, and challenging European coated woodfree (CWF) paper market and
its limited integration in pulp. We consider these weaknesses to be partly
offset by a good market position--including major cost advantages derived from
the company's proximity to key end-markets--access to a modern, flexible asset
base, and a focused business and financial strategy. In addition, we view
Lecta's strong liquidity position as a key supportive factor for the ratings.