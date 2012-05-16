(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based M/s Mangilall Rungta's (Mangilall) National
Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is
provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings continue to reflect Mangilall's six-decade-long track record of
maintaining a conservative financial profile, characterised by its robust credit
metrics as well as a strong liquidity and negative debt position. Fitch expects
credit metrics to remain strong as the company does not have any large capex
plans over the near-term.
In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), interest cover was 7.3x (FY10:
6.2x) and cash balances were INR879.9m (FY10: INR1,066.1m). Provisional figures
for FY12 indicate interest cover reaching above 8x. EBIDTA margins, which
remained stable in FY11 at 11.9% (FY10: 12.1%), are also likely to have improved
in FY12 because of higher percentage of sales of high-margin manganese and iron
ore in the open market compared with silico manganese. Fitch expects this trend
to continue in near future.
The ratings continue to be constrained by Mangilall's partnership nature of
business and its diversification into highly cyclical and volatile-margin ferro
alloy industry.
Negative rating action may result from any substantial debt-funded capex and/or
a substantial drop in profitability which results in net financial leverage
(total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) exceeding 1x on a sustained basis.
Positive rating action may result from a significant increase in revenue along
with a sustained improvement in EBITDA margins above 30%.
Mangilall reported net sales of INR3,088.7m in FY11 (FY10: INR1,376.6m). Its
total debt at FY11 was INR546.3m, of which INR315.2m constituted long-term loans
and the rest INR231.1m were short-term loans. Fitch, however, expects total debt
to have come down in FY12 due to an INR500m equity infusion by Mangilall's
partners in the year and no debt-funded capex plans in near future.
Fitch has also affirmed Mangilall's bank loan ratings as follows:
- INR160.1m term loans: affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'
- INR500m fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A2+(ind)'
- INR500m non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A2+(ind)'