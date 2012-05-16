(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 16 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Liberty Global Europe Inc. ----------------------------- 16-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Positive/-- Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 90268P
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Dec-2007 B+/-- B+/--
03-Mar-2004 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================