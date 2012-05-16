(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We expect sustained EBITDA and free operating cash flow growth, and a gradual reduction in debt leverage over the next 12-18 months for U.S.-listed international cable operator Liberty Global Inc.

-- We now view LGI's business risk profile as being in the higher range of the "satisfactory" business risk profile category because of its superior asset portfolio diversity and growth prospects compared with peers.

-- We are revising our outlook on LGI to positive from stable, affirming our 'B+' long-term rating on the company, raising our issue ratings on subsidiary UPC Broadband Holding B.V.'s senior secured debt to 'BB-' from 'B+', and affirming our issue ratings of 'B-' on the senior notes issued by UPC Holding B.V.

-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise the rating by one notch in the next 12 months if free operating cash flow improves significantly and adjusted debt to EBITDA falls below 5.25x.

Rating Action

On May 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on U.S.-listed, international cable TV (CATV) operator and broadband services provider Liberty Global Inc. (LGI) to positive from stable. At the same time we affirmed our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on the group.

We also raised our issue ratings on senior secured loan facilities issued by LGI's subsidiary UPC Broadband Holding B.V. and related entity UPC Financing Partnership to 'BB-' from 'B+', one notch higher than the corporate credit rating on LGI. We raised the recovery ratings on these facilities to '2' from '3', indicating our expectations of substantial (70%-90%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default