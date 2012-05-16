(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We expect sustained EBITDA and free operating cash flow growth, and a gradual reduction
in debt leverage over the next 12-18 months for U.S.-listed international cable operator Liberty
Global Inc.
-- We now view LGI's business risk profile as being in the higher range of the
"satisfactory" business risk profile category because of its superior asset portfolio diversity
and growth prospects compared with peers.
-- We are revising our outlook on LGI to positive from stable, affirming our 'B+' long-term
rating on the company, raising our issue ratings on subsidiary UPC Broadband Holding B.V.'s
senior secured debt to 'BB-' from 'B+', and affirming our issue ratings of 'B-' on the senior
notes issued by UPC Holding B.V.
-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise the rating by one notch
in the next 12 months if free operating cash flow improves significantly and adjusted debt to
EBITDA falls below 5.25x.
Rating Action
On May 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on U.S.-listed,
international cable TV (CATV) operator and broadband services provider Liberty Global Inc. (LGI)
to positive from stable. At the same time we affirmed our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating
on the group.
We also raised our issue ratings on senior secured loan facilities issued by LGI's
subsidiary UPC Broadband Holding B.V. and related entity UPC Financing Partnership to 'BB-' from
'B+', one notch higher than the corporate credit rating on LGI. We raised the recovery ratings
on these facilities to '2' from '3', indicating our expectations of substantial (70%-90%)
recovery prospects in the event of a payment default