(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on U.K.-based gambling company The Rank Group PLC (Rank; BB-/Stable/--) are unaffected by Rank's conditional agreement to acquire Gala Casinos Limited from U.K. gaming group Gala Coral Group Ltd. (B/Negative/--) for GBP205 million. The acquisition comprises 23 U.K. casinos and three non-operating casino licenses, and we understand that it will be funded using an existing revolving credit facility and a new GBP175 million bank facility.

The rating and outlook are unaffected because we anticipate that, on completion of the acquisition, Rank's Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA will not exceed 4.0x by year-end 2012, and will decline to about 3.5x within 18 months of closing. We consider these ratios to be commensurate with the current rating. We base our calculations on Rank's ability to generate about GBP100 million EBITDA per year prior to the Gala acquisition, and its relatively low level of gearing, with adjusted debt to EBITDA currently less than 2.5x.

In our view, the acquisition of Gala Casinos Limited presents a strategic opportunity for Rank to become market leader in the U.K. casino sector. We believe that Rank's management team has the capability and expertise to successfully integrate and extract synergies from merging the acquired Gala business with its own casino businesses. The acquisition is subject to approval by The Office of Fair Trading and Rank's shareholders.