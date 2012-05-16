(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 - Four of Japan's six major general trading companies (GTCs) rated by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services boosted their consolidated net profits in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012), thanks to higher prices of commodities, such as crude oil, coal, and iron ore. An increase in sales of steel pipes, as well as a strong performance in food and chemical businesses, also contributed to their profit growth, Standard & Poor's said in a Japanese-language report published today. The four GTCs that reported year-on-year profit increases are: Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1), Sumitomo Corp. (A/Stable/A-1), ITOCHU Corp. (A-/Stable/A-2), and Marubeni Corp. (BBB/Stable/--). On the other hand, Mitsubishi Corp.'s (A+/Stable/A-1) net profit decreased slightly. Sojitz Corp. (BBB-/Stable/--) reported a loss mainly because of its drawing down of large deferred tax assets in response to a legislative change relating to lowering corporate taxes.