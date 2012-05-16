(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 - Fitch Ratings says it will shortly be proposing enhancements to its Covered Bonds Rating Criteria in order to increase transparency and reflect Fitch's updated views of systemic risk and cover pool liquidity. These enhancements are based on observations and analysis of sector performance since the last major criteria update in 2009. If all of the proposals are adopted into its criteria, Fitch expects changes of one to two notches to less than 25 or 20% of Fitch-rated covered bond programmes.

Following the publication of the exposure draft later this month, market participants will have a six-week period to review Fitch's proposals and provide feedback with final criteria publication expected in August.

The main proposals upon which feedback will be sought are:

-- Introduction of Discontinuity Caps (D-Caps)

Fitch proposes to simplify its 'discontinuity' framework that addresses the likelihood of covered bonds surviving an issuer default without an interruption of payments. The agency is proposing D-Cap categories to replace the current Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) framework to better reflect the qualitative analysis. D-Caps between 0 and 8 will correspond to the maximum notch uplift from the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to the covered bond rating on a probability of default (PD) basis.

-- D-Caps to be driven by weak link

Unlike D-Factors, which are based on a weighted view of their components, Fitch will propose that D-Caps be driven by the highest risk component. Fitch will publish the qualitative Discontinuity Risk assessment for each component. This tightening of criteria will increase transparency and highlight any perceived weaknesses within the components.

-- Revised assumptions for mortgage cover pool liquidity

Under the current D-Factor approach, for most mortgage programmes, a minimum IDR of 'BBB+' would support a 'AAA' covered bond rating. Fitch will propose that a D-Cap of 4, which will be in line with moderate risk, should be the best assessment to apply to current mortgage programmes. This will increase the minimum IDR to 'A-' to continue to support a 'AAA' covered bond rating. The change is driven by the continued scarcity of mortgage liquidations, particularly following an issuer default, and the view that a 'BBB' category IDR can be too volatile to support the expected stability of a 'AAA' rating.

-- Approach for assessing systemic issues established

Fitch will propose that the liquidity gap D-Cap component be formally driven by the sovereign rating, alongside other systemic indicators. If a programme is substantially exposed to local assets that would need to be monetised to repay covered bondholders post issuer default, sovereign ratings in the category 'A' and below are likely to lead to higher D-Risk levels. Fitch will propose to cap covered bond ratings at six notches above the sovereign rating, in line with its structured finance criteria.

-- Ratings impact

Fitch expects the number of programmes affected by the proposals to be modest and negative rating actions to be one notch in most cases with a small number of programmes downgraded by two notches. Programmes most likely to be impacted by Fitch's proposed changes include non-pass through programmes with issuers rated 'BBB+' and below and programmes with weak liquidity gap protection.