UPDATE 1-TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
Summary analysis -- William Hill PLC ------------------------------ 16-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom
Mult. CUSIP6: 96925P
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Oct-2009 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
The ratings on William Hill PLC (WMH), the U.K.'s largest bookmaker, reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of WMH's market leadership in the regulated and relatively recession-resilient U.K. betting industry.
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).