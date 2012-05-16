BRIEF-FIRST SOLAR SELECTED FOR 63MW KIDSTON SOLAR PROJECT IN AUSTRALIA
* WILL SUPPLY 63 MEGAWATTS DCOF ADVANCED THIN-FILM PHOTOVOLTAIC (PV) MODULES TO KIDSTON PHASE ONE SOLAR PROJECT IN QUEENSLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 16 -
Summary analysis -- Buzzi Unicem SpA ------------------------------ 16-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/B Country: Italy
Primary SIC: Ready-mixed
concrete
Mult. CUSIP6: 12429U
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Sep-2011 BB+/B BB+/B
13-Aug-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
13-Nov-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
Rationale
The ratings on Italy's second-largest cement manufacturer Buzzi Unicem SpA (Buzzi) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the "satisfactory" business risk profiles and "significant" financial risk profiles of Buzzi and its 93.3%-owned subsidiary Dyckerhoff AG (BB+/Stable/B).
* Spirit Airlines says regarding U.S. presidential, congressional elections, changes at local, state or federal level could "significantly impact our business"
* FLOWERS FOODS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2016 RESULTS