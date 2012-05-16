UPDATE 1-Auckland house prices back on the rise in January

(Adds details) WELLINGTON, Feb 14 House prices in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland recovered in January, data released on Monday showed, a move the central bank will be watching closely for signs the red-hot market's moderation was only temporary. Prices in Auckland rose 2.4 percent on the month after a 1.4 percent dip in December, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Tuesday. The rise would add more fuel to the central bank's efforts to get de