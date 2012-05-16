(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 16 -
Overview
-- Bangkok Insurance's capitalization remains supportive for the rating
despite a significant weakening in recent months.
-- We are affirming our 'A-' local currency counterparty credit and
insurer financial strength ratings on Bangkok Insurance. We are also lowering
the ASEAN regional scale rating on the Thailand-based non-life insurer to
'axAA-' from 'axAA'.
-- We are removing all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were
placed with negative implications on Nov. 22, 2011.
-- The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty over the Thailand flood
losses and the volatile investment market's impact on the company's financial
profile.
Rating Action
On May 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' local
currency long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings
on Bangkok Insurance Public Co. Ltd. The outlook is negative. We also lowered
the ASEAN regional scale rating on the company to 'axAA-' from 'axAA'. At the
same time, we removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed
with negative implications on Nov. 22, 2011.