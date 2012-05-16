(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned our preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to FCT Autonoria Compartment Autonoria 2012-1's class A floating-rate notes.

-- The issuer is the first segregated compartment of Autonoria--a French Fonds Commun de Titrisation a compartiments--and is backed by auto loans originated by BNP Paribas Personal Finance to private French borrowers.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' credit rating to the auto asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction FCT Autonoria Compartment Autonoria 2012-1's (Autonoria 2012-1) class A notes. At closing, Autonoria 2012-1 will also issue unrated class B notes and residual units (see list below).

Autonoria 2012-1 will be the first segregated compartment of Autonoria--a French Fonds Commun de Titrisation (FCT) a compartiments (FCT)--and the 17th transaction, since 1998, backed by receivables originated and serviced by BNP Paribas Personal Finance (AA-/Negative/A-1+). Its purpose will be to securitize a portfolio of vehicle loan receivables (cars, motorbikes, and recreational vehicles), mostly originated in 2011 and during the first half of 2012 to private individuals in France.

At closing, Autonoria 2012-1 will use the issuance proceeds to purchase an initial portfolio. We expect subsequent quarterly replenishments to occur during the one-year revolving period after closing.