May 17 - Spanish corporates' ability to issue scrip dividends may be under threat due to economic and regulatory pressures, Fitch Ratings says. These pressures could make banks and private investors less willing to accept shares in lieu of cash. Scrip issues have been used extensively by Spanish corporates as tool to preserve cash - more so than elsewhere in Europe.

Corporate investors such as some large Spanish banks and construction companies are likely to prefer to receive cash instead of shares for liquidity purposes. Investors more generally may be resistant to receiving further shares due to economic conservatism in the present macroeconomic environment - and a reluctance to throw good money after bad when stock markets have fallen by 23% since January 2012.

We take a conservative approach when projecting cash dividends for corporates with a scrip dividend programme, because of these uncertainties. If companies are forced to issue more of their dividends in cash than we are allowing for, they may need to take action - including cutting shareholder returns and/or capex - to preserve their credit profiles.

The payment of dividends in shares has allowed companies such as Iberdrola ('A-'/RWN) or Gas Natural ('A-'/RWN) to maintain or even increase the dividend pay-out to their shareholders while making a significant cash saving. Repsol ('BBB'/RWN) intends to revert to scrip dividends for the dividends to be paid in July 2012 and January 2013, and Telefonica ('BBB+'/Stable) has also used them.

Scrip dividends have other benefits. They can be particularly useful for groups that consolidate overseas subsidiaries' profits but have only limited access to their cash. A scrip dividend is also attractive for shareholders due to several associated tax benefits. While these benefits are not likely to go away, the broader concerns we have identified may make shareholder acceptance harder.