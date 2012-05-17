LONDON May 17 British industrial materials group Cookson said a sizeable minority of its shareholders voted against its remuneration report, a week after an investor group raised concerns over the company's executive pay awards.

Just over 32 percent of Cookson shareholders voting by proxy ahead of its annual general meeting on Thursday voted against its executive pay deal.

The final figure could change when votes cast at the AGM are taken into account.

Cookson was under fire from the Association of British Insurers, which issued a rare "red-top" alert, for the way the company calculated shareholder returns, which in turn help determine management bonuses.

The FTSE 250-listed firm used a non-standard calculation when setting executive pay, which meant a 2009 long-term incentive plan (LTIP) for management pays out in full and yields 6.3 million pounds ($10 million) of shares for Chief Executive Nick Salmon.

A standard calculation would cut the value of the LTIP by a quarter, Reuters Breakingviews said.

Earlier on Thursday, Cookson said it may demerge its two main operating divisions as it seeks to improve shareholder returns. (Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)