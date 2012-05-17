(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 17 -

Summary analysis -- Exova Group Ltd. ------------------------------ 17-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Miscellaneous

personal

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Oct-2010 B/-- B/--

Rationale

The rating on U.K.-based testing services provider Exova Group Ltd. (Exova) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of Exova's business risk profile as "fair" and financial risk profile as "highly leveraged".

Exova has a high level of fixed costs, leading to significant operational gearing. We note that when revenues are rising, operational gearing contributes to improving profitability. However, limited revenue growth in the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2011, did not translate into improved profitability, with the group's Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin declining slightly to just less than 19%, from about 20% on Dec. 31, 2010.

Exova has a limited scale of operations, and relatively limited short-term cost-base flexibility. These weaknesses are partially mitigated by its good business position in a profitable and relatively stable industry and by its sound geographic and client-base diversity. The rating is also supported by Exova's reputable track record, with solid accreditations and client-specific approvals that provide some barriers to entry.