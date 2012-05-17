(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Northern Ireland Electricity Limited's (NIE) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. Simultaneously, the agency has placed NIE's 'A-' senior unsecured rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The affirmation of the Long-term IDR and the Negative Outlook reflect NIE's ties to its ultimate parent Electricity Supply Board (ESB; Long-term IDR 'BBB+'/Negative; senior unsecured rating 'BBB+') including full ownership, the fact that NIE's liquidity funding is provided by ESB and the back-to-back interest rate swap arrangements entered into by the two companies in April 2011.

The RWN on NIE's senior unsecured rating reflect the proposals included in the draft determination for NIE's 'Transmission and Distribution Price Controls 2012-2017' (RP5), which was published by the Utility Regulator in Northern Ireland (UReg) on 19 April 2012. Fitch views the financing assumptions set out by UReg as challenging when considered jointly with the actual funding costs of NIE and the disconnect between the pension deficit repair schedule agreed between NIE and the pension trustee compared to proposed pension funding through tariffs.

This could lead to a deterioration of NIE's financials. Combined with the somewhat reduced predictability of the regulatory environment, NIE's standalone credit profile may no longer be commensurate with a 'BBB+' IDR. In this case, NIE's senior unsecured rating would also be downgraded so that it does not exceed ESB's senior unsecured rating, even if NIE's IDR remains at 'BBB+' thanks to ESB's support.

Historically, NIE has had plenty of financial headroom in terms of regulatory gearing (net debt/regulatory asset value) at around 50% and adequate flexibility in terms of prospective pension-adjusted post-maintenance and post-tax interest cover (PMICR) at above 1.6x. Due to a proposed lower weighted average cost of capital for investors and the pension deficit repair schedule agreed by management as well as higher capital expenditure requirements over the next five years (including renewables and interconnection), Fitch's scenario analysis indicates that gearing is likely to increase towards a range of 50-60% and PMICR could range anywhere between 1.0-1.5x, depending on applied assumptions. While the higher gearing would still be commensurate with a standalone 'BBB+' Long-term IDR for NIE, the reduced PMICR in isolation indicates the lower end of investment-grade or even speculative grade ratings.

The RWN also reflects a near-term time horizon for continued uncertainty because the price control process will conclude with the publication of the final determination later in the year (and this could then be challenged and referred to the Competition Commission), and that negotiations are ongoing between UReg and NIE to find the right balance between consumer, company and other stakeholder interests.

As at 31 March 2012, NIE had GBP51.3m in cash and cash equivalents and undrawn committed revolving credit facilities of GBP60m maturing in 2015 which are provided by its parent ESB.