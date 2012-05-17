(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 17 - Fitch Ratings says that the Q112 results of the main rated Western European cement
producers, Holcim Ltd ('BBB'/Stable), Lafarge SA ('BB+'/Stable) and
HeidelbergCement AG ('BB+'/Stable) had mixed indications.
The trend in Western European markets remained negative, partly due to harsh weather
conditions during February, which depressed cement volumes sales. While Fitch expects volumes to
improve, the outlook in the region remains difficult with uneven trends across different
countries and margins still under pressure.
Positive news came from the North American cement market, where the trend is probably more
favourable than Fitch was anticipating at the start of the year. The agency was not expecting
any major recovery in the market but Q112 results for the major rated cement producers showed
good progression in volume sales, with double-digit growth. However, this volume improvement is
largely attributable to more favourable weather conditions in the quarter and is unlikely to be
maintained for the rest of the year. Prices are also rising, with some price hikes already
passed in Q112 and others to take effect from Q212. In addition, the impact of low shale gas
prices is easing energy cost inflation. If these trends continue, profitability in the region
will be better than anticipated.
Fitch notes that a moderate improvement in the US and Canadian markets would be rating
neutral, due to the relatively low weight of North America on the consolidated EBITDA of the
Western European cement producers.
The trend is also slightly positive for some emerging markets, especially in Asia and Latin
America. As anticipated by Fitch, volume growth continues to be robust, but cost inflation
remains the main issue. In Q112, the price trend was also favourable, with price increases
largely offsetting cost inflation. In addition, the strong volume increase allowed operating
margins to improve in absolute terms for all the producers in most of the emerging markets.
However, in some cases, profitability (operating profit margin) deteriorated. In Fitch's view,
this is the main concern for the sector. Q1 volume and margins are usually not particularly
meaningful, due to seasonality. However, the trend in profitability could be a signal the
companies will need further price hikes in order to offset cost inflation and preserve operating
profits in the next months.
Overall, Fitch believes that while some positive signals were evident from interim results,
the outlook remains broadly unchanged. The ability of single companies to cut costs and gain
efficiencies will be crucial to preserve operating profits and cash flows. Fitch expects all the
rated companies to maintain very tight capex policies and control leverage. Even though the
operating performance in some regions could be marginally better than anticipated, Fitch does
not expect any significant improvement in the credit metrics of the rated companies. Therefore,
potential positive rating actions in the sector are subject to a stronger recovery in 2013,
especially in Western Europe, where visibility is still poor.