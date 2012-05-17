MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mostly lower, Arabtec and Dana sink in UAE
DUBAI, Feb 20 Gulf stock markets mostly fell in early trade on Monday with Dubai leading the slide, dragged down by a decline in construction firm Arabtec to a five-year low.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sandown Gold 2011-1 Plc's senior A1 and A2 notes, as follows:
GBP428m Class A1 (ISIN XS0608382593): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR310.6m Class A2 (ISIN XS0608384458): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
The affirmations reflect the transaction's good overall performance since closing and the 45.9% credit enhancement available, provided by the subordination of the class B, C, D and S notes (not rated) and a reserve fund of GBP40m.
The transaction is still in its revolving period, which ends in September 2012. All defaulted assets since closing have been repurchased by the offeror according to the transaction's documentation. Cumulative defaults since closing stand at GBP1.1m, and there have been no loans more than 90 days in arrears.
Sandown Gold 2011-1 Plc is a revolving UK cash flow SME CLO originated by Lloyds TSB Bank plc ('A'/Stable/'F1'). The collateral portfolio is comprised of term loans originated by Lloyds SME customers with an annual turnover of GBP0 to GBP2m.
DUBAI, Feb 20 Gulf stock markets mostly fell in early trade on Monday with Dubai leading the slide, dragged down by a decline in construction firm Arabtec to a five-year low.
BERLIN, Feb 20 Greece will need less in emergency loans from international lenders than originally agreed in its third bailout programme due to a better-than-expected budgetary developments, the head of the euro zone bailout fund was reported on Monday as saying.
LONDON, Feb 20 Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares rose 5 percent on Monday, after the lender said on Friday evening it had proposed abandoning the disposal of its Williams & Glyn business after a seven-year struggle to sell the unit to meet European Union state aid demands.