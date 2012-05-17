(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 17 -
Summary analysis -- PT MNC Sky Vision ----------------------------- 17-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Indonesia
Foreign currency B/Positive/--
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Oct-2010 --/-- B/--
Rationale
The rating on Indonesia-based pay-TV operator PT MNC Sky Vision (MSV) reflects the company's
significant capital spending requirements, single satellite exposure, and declining average
revenue per user (ARPU). MSV is also exposed to foreign exchange risk due to the company's high
U.S. dollar-denominated debt and expenses. MSV's dominant domestic market share, access to local
content from associated companies, and the positive growth potential for pay-TV in Indonesia
partly offset these weaknesses.
We expect MSV's strong operating performance to persist in 2012, with revenues exceeding
Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 2,000 billion, compared with about IDR1,737 billion in 2011. We
anticipate that the company's ARPU will further decline this year. In our base-case scenario, a
higher contribution of the lower-priced Top-TV brand offering will likely lower monthly ARPU to
about IDR115,000 in 2012, from about IDR124,000 in 2011. But we expect that the growth in
subscribers will likely more than offset the decline in ARPU. We forecast that MSV will have
about 1.5 million subscribers by the end of 2012. We assess MSV's business risk profile to be
"weak".