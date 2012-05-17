BRIEF-Chengdu Fusen Noble House's prelim 2016 profit up 22.9 pct y/y
Feb 20 Chengdu Fusen Noble House Industrial Co Ltd
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 17 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Renaissance Capital Holdings Ltd. ---------------------- 17-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/C Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Investment
offices, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Apr-2011 B/C B/C
22-Dec-2009 B/B B/B
11-Dec-2008 B+/B B+/B
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$100 mil 10.% nts due 07/17/2012 B 12-Jul-2011
Feb 20 Chengdu Fusen Noble House Industrial Co Ltd
* Unit platinum group metals awarded an annual contract to supply 1 million wet metric tons to Baosteel Resources International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.