(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 17 -
Ratings -- Aviva Life and Annuity Co. ----------------------------- 17-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: United States
Local currency A+/Watch Neg/-- State/Province: Iowa
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Mult. CUSIP6: 153868
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Dec-2010 A+/-- --/--
16-Nov-2007 AA-/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A+/WatchN 02-Dec-2010