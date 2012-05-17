(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 17 -
Ratings -- Aviva Life & Annuity Co. of New York ------------------- 17-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: United States
Local currency A+/Watch Neg/-- State/Province: New York
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Dec-2010 A+/-- --/--
16-Nov-2007 AA-/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A+/WatchN 02-Dec-2010