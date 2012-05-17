(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 17 -
Overview
-- On May 8, 2012, Aviva announced that its CEO would be leaving the group and that
it would conduct a thorough review of all its businesses.
-- Ongoing volatility in financial markets during the first part of 2012, combined with the
issuance of $650 million of hybrid debt in May 2012, continue to delay the improvement in
Aviva's financial profile.
-- As a result, we are placing our ratings on Aviva PLC and many of its rated subsidiaries
on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- This reflects our view of heightened risk and uncertainty over the implications of both
management changes and the strategic review on Aviva's future business and financial profiles.
Rating Action
On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A' long-term counterparty
credit rating on Aviva PLC, and its 'AA-' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial
strength ratings on the group's core operating subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative
implications. At the same time, we placed the counterparty credit and insurer financial strength
ratings on many of the group's other rated operating subsidiaries on CreditWatch negative (see
ratings list below).
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of heightened risk and uncertainty over the
implications of both management changes (including the unplanned departure of the group CEO) and
the upcoming strategic review on Aviva's future business and financial profiles. After
announcing the departure of its group CEO on May 8, 2012, Aviva stated its priorities for its
strategic review. These include performing business unit reviews, seeking cost efficiencies, and
building capital resources. Although we recognize that some of these priorities may improve
aspects of Aviva's credit profile, these potential benefits are outweighed by risks and
uncertainties over the group's ongoing commitment to reduce leverage, its future strategic and
operational plans for certain businesses (including those in the U.S.), and the earnings impact
of its intention to reduce risk.