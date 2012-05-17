(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 17 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Aviva Insurance Co. of Canada -------------------------- 17-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A+/Watch Neg/-- Country: Canada
State/Province: Ontario
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Oct-2004 A+/-- A+/--
20-Jun-2003 A/-- A/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A+/WatchN 27-Oct-2004