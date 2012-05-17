(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 17 -

Summary analysis -- Interline Brands Inc. ------------------------- 17-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Florida

Primary SIC: Lumber and other

building

materials

Mult. CUSIP6: 458743

Mult. CUSIP6: 45874H

Mult. CUSIP6: 45874Q

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Nov-2011 BB/-- BB/--

22-Dec-2004 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The corporate credit rating on Jacksonville, Fla.-based maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products distributor Interline Brands Inc. reflects the company's "fair" business risk profile, which is characterized by its participation in a highly fragmented and competitive industry and somewhat intensive working capital use. Tempering these weaknesses are Interline's good customer, product, and geographic diversity, as well as relatively stable sales to institutional and multifamily REIT markets, particularly in its janitorial and facilities maintenance segments. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views Interline's financial risk profile as "significant," given leverage of 3.2x and FFO to debt of about 25% as of March 31, 2012.

The rating and outlook reflect Interline's improving credit metrics and "strong" liquidity, due to stronger earnings growth and relatively stable demand from Interline's existing customers, which we expect to continue over the next two years. EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases) for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2012 increased about 8% over the prior year's similar period, resulting in an improvement in leverage to 3.2x from 3.4x.

Interline's improved operating results have been supported by recent acquisitions, which we think will lead to gradually improving margins, as well as increasing occupancy and rent rates for multifamily REITs. Our baseline scenario for 2012 anticipates sales growth in the mid-single digits, given declining vacancy rates and increasing rents among multifamily REITS, a key market for Interline. Based on our EBITDA forecast of about $125 million to $135 million in 2012 and 2013, we expect the company's debt to EBITDA to further improve to about 3x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt to be between 20% and 30% over the next two years. We consider this metric to be in line with the rating, given our view of the company's fair business risk profile. Going forward, we expect EBITDA margins to improve to historical levels of 10%, with the integration of the recent CleanSource and Northern Colorado Paper acquisitions and its ongoing strategy of consolidating distribution centers.

Interline is a distributor of MRO products for the facilities maintenance, specialty distributors, and professional contractor markets. Interline competes against numerous local and regional distributors, a handful of national players--some of which are significantly larger and financially stronger--and other traditional sales channels, including retail outlets and large warehouse stores.

Liquidity

We view Interline's liquidity as strong to meet its needs over the next 24 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile includes:

-- An expectation that liquidity sources (including availability under the company's $225 million revolving credit facility) should exceed uses by at least 1.5x over the next year and at least 1.0x over the next two years.

-- An expectation that liquidity sources would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 30%.

-- Our view that the company should continue to exceed the availability threshold under its credit facility, even considering a 30% drop in EBITDA.

The company's primary sources of liquidity for fiscal 2012 include $84.4 million of balance-sheet cash and $190.8 million of availability under the company's asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL) as of March 31, 2012. Availability under the ABL is subject to a borrowing base of eligible receivables and inventory, which will fluctuate throughout the year due to seasonal working capital changes. We do not think the company faces any financial covenant issues, as a fixed-charge covenant is applied only if availability falls below $28.1 million. Given our projections, we expect Interline to maintain enough availability to not trigger the fixed-charge covenant.

We expect the company to generate between $70 million and $80 million of free operating cash flow in 2012 and 2013, after between $18 million and $20 million of capital expenditures each year. The nearest debt maturity will occur in 2015, when the company's ABL matures.

Recovery analysis

For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Interline Brands Inc., published Nov. 8, 2011, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that EBITDA will continue to gradually improve as a result of the ongoing integration of its acquisitions and its exposure to the multifamily REITs market, which we expect to remain strong over the next two years. We expect Interline to maintain total leverage in line with a significant financial risk profile, including debt to EBITDA of 3x to 4x and FFO to debt of 20% to 30%.

We could take a negative rating action if the company increases its use of debt for acquisitions or shareholder-friendly actions, or if demand for Interline's products deteriorates due to a double-dip recession, such that total leverage exceeds 4x on a sustained basis. This could occur if sales growth were to turn negative and gross margins were to deteriorate 100 to 200 basis points from current levels.

We consider a positive rating action unlikely, given our view of the company's fair business risk profile.

