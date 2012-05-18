DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 18 - Sovereign debt issues and the effect of austerity measures will cast a dark cloud over Spanish structured finance transaction in the coming months, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest Structured Finance Snapshot.
It should be noted that Spanish securitisations have been more resilient than originally anticipated during the Eurozone crisis, as recent stress testing by Fitch reveals. However, the time needed to work through the current crisis will mean transaction performance is likely to deteriorate further before it improves.
Not helping matters is the dearth of highly rated Spanish banks able to participate on 'AAA' rated transactions. This risk, however, is being mitigated to a large extent thus far by putting in place measures such as a guarantor or collateral to remedy or avoid counterparty trigger breaches on existing transactions. This is showing that originators continue to view securitisation as a valued funding tool for Spanish banks.
Persistently high unemployment and the lack of liquidity in the housing market figure to be the most pressing macro concerns for Spanish securitisations. These developments figure to worsen the rating performance for Spanish securitisations, which have been already downgraded more than the European average since the onset of the credit crisis. Fitch currently has a Negative Outlook on over 39% of its rated Spanish structured finance tranches, while over 13% are on Rating Watch Negative.
Fitch's quarterly Snapshots provide a detailed analysis of developments in the structured finance sector was created in response to investor requests for high quality, transparent and timely research and ratings analysis. The reports cover the EMEA and US regions and are available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The Fitch Voice pieces are available by clicking on the link at the end of this press release.
'here US&quarter=1-12&cm_mmc=USSFSnapShot-_-NRAC-_-Spanish-_-NA'
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.