May 18 - Sovereign debt issues and the effect of austerity measures will cast a dark cloud over Spanish structured finance transaction in the coming months, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest Structured Finance Snapshot.

It should be noted that Spanish securitisations have been more resilient than originally anticipated during the Eurozone crisis, as recent stress testing by Fitch reveals. However, the time needed to work through the current crisis will mean transaction performance is likely to deteriorate further before it improves.

Not helping matters is the dearth of highly rated Spanish banks able to participate on 'AAA' rated transactions. This risk, however, is being mitigated to a large extent thus far by putting in place measures such as a guarantor or collateral to remedy or avoid counterparty trigger breaches on existing transactions. This is showing that originators continue to view securitisation as a valued funding tool for Spanish banks.

Persistently high unemployment and the lack of liquidity in the housing market figure to be the most pressing macro concerns for Spanish securitisations. These developments figure to worsen the rating performance for Spanish securitisations, which have been already downgraded more than the European average since the onset of the credit crisis. Fitch currently has a Negative Outlook on over 39% of its rated Spanish structured finance tranches, while over 13% are on Rating Watch Negative.

Fitch's quarterly Snapshots provide a detailed analysis of developments in the structured finance sector was created in response to investor requests for high quality, transparent and timely research and ratings analysis.

