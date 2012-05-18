(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 18 -
Summary analysis -- St. James's Place U.K. PLC -------------------- 18-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom
Local currency A-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Jan-2000 A-/-- --/--
02-Nov-1998 BBB+/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on St. James's Place U.K. PLC (SJPUK), a wholly owned subsidiary
of U.K.-based wealth management group, St. James's Place PLC (SJP), reflect
the SJP group's strong capitalization and low risk profile. The capital
position is maintained by earnings which have proved resilient over the
economic cycle. Offsetting factors include SJPUK's high operational leverage
and relatively concentrated business model, which focuses on the
higher-net-worth U.K. life and pensions market. SJP had GBP31.0 billion of
assets under management on March 31, 2012.