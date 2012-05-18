(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 18 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Man Group PLC ------------------------------------------ 18-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Investment
Offices
Mult. CUSIP6: 56164U
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Oct-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
24-Nov-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
10-Sep-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$3 bil med-term note Prog 07/16/2009: sr
unsecd BBB/A-2 17-Feb-2010
EUR600 mil 6.% med-term nts ser 2 due
02/18/2015 BBB 19-Oct-2010