(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 18 -

Overview

-- We consider that U.K.-based alternative asset manager Man Group PLC's weak investment performance in key products and persistence of net fund outflows weighs on its business and financial profiles.

-- We are, therefore, revising the outlook to negative from stable and affirming the 'BBB/A-2' ratings.

-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that Man's business and financial profiles will no longer support the current rating level if weak investment performance and fund outflows persist.

Rating Action

On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on U.K.-based alternative asset manager Man Group PLC to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Man.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view of at least a one-in-three probability of a downgrade if we perceive that Man's business or financial profile no longer supports the current rating due to persistent weak investment performance and net fund outflows. We consider that continued investment underperformance and weak fund flows will weaken the stability of the franchise. Over time, this could increase the strain on earnings and cash flow. In our view, there is also potential reputation risk associated with continued pressure from shareholders, which could make it more difficult to execute a turnaround in net fund flows. Furthermore, pressure from shareholders raises the risk of future management actions that could potentially be detrimental to debt holders.