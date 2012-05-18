(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 18 -
Overview
-- We consider that U.K.-based alternative asset manager Man Group PLC's
weak investment performance in key products and persistence of net fund
outflows weighs on its business and financial profiles.
-- We are, therefore, revising the outlook to negative from stable and
affirming the 'BBB/A-2' ratings.
-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that Man's business and
financial profiles will no longer support the current rating level if weak
investment performance and fund outflows persist.
Rating Action
On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
U.K.-based alternative asset manager Man Group PLC to negative from stable. At
the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty
credit ratings on Man.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view of at least a one-in-three probability
of a downgrade if we perceive that Man's business or financial profile no
longer supports the current rating due to persistent weak investment
performance and net fund outflows. We consider that continued investment
underperformance and weak fund flows will weaken the stability of the
franchise. Over time, this could increase the strain on earnings and cash
flow. In our view, there is also potential reputation risk associated with
continued pressure from shareholders, which could make it more difficult to
execute a turnaround in net fund flows. Furthermore, pressure from
shareholders raises the risk of future management actions that could
potentially be detrimental to debt holders.