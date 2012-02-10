(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 - -- We believe Houston, Texas-based liquefied natural gas
company (LNG)
Cheniere Energy, Inc.'s recent deleveraging demonstrates improved capital
market access resulting from progress on its LNG export project. Cheniere's
abilities to improve its liquidity position and capital structure have become
more credible, and have raised its credit profile, in our opinion.
-- Cheniere repaid $298 million in principal plus accrued interest that
was outstanding on its 2007 term loan that was due in May 2012 with a portion
of the $331 million in net proceeds that it raised in its December 2011 common
stock offering.
-- Cheniere's subsidiary Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC has made
significant progress on its export project by contracting 16 million tons per
year of liquefaction capacity under long-term "take-or-pay"-style commercial
contracts with investment-grade customers, improving its prospects for future
cash flows.
-- We are raising the ratings of Cheniere Energy by one notch to 'B-' and
that of its regasification subsidiary Sabine Pass LNG L.P. by one notch to
'BB-'. We have removed the rating of both companies from CreditWatch with
positive implications. The outlook is positive.
Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised its
corporate credit rating on Cheniere Energy, Inc. by one notch to 'B-'
from 'CCC+' and the project rating of its subsidiary Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. by
one notch to 'BB-' from 'B+'. We have removed the ratings from CreditWatch with
positive implications, where we placed them on Dec. 16, 2011. The outlook is
positive and the recovery rating on Sabine Pass's senior secured project debt
remains unchanged at '2'.
The ratings upgrade of Cheniere reflects the company's improved ability to
access capital markets to support continuing operations and address its future
debt maturities, as evidenced by its $331 million December 2011 equity
issuance and subsequent repayment of $298 million in term loans due in May
2012. We believe Cheniere's improved access stems from significant progress on
the company's liquefaction project at subsidiary Sabine Pass Liquefaction,
LLC. Specifically, the execution of 16 million tons per year of 20-year,
take-or-pay LNG sale and purchase agreements with creditworthy counterparties
increases the likelihood of improved cash flows beginning in 2016. The ratings
upgrade of Sabine Pass LNG reflects the Cheniere upgrade because we cap
Sabine's rating at three notches above its ultimate parent under our project
finance criteria.
At the same time, we note that significant credit risks remain. We expect that
Cheniere will generate negative cash flow for the next four years due to weak
earnings on 2 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day of regasification capacity
contracted by subsidiary Cheniere Energy Investments LLC. U.S. natural gas
prices are at their lowest in a decade, which has reduced total LNG imports to
about 1 bcf per day and we do not expect this will improve in the near term.
As a result, even if Cheniere successfully manages the execution risk of
building its export project, it must raise significant capital market
financing over the next four years to meet its liquidity requirements,
starting with its $205 million convertible note maturity in August 2012.
Cheniere is a Houston-based energy company that mainly engages in liquefied
natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. Through its subsidiary, Cheniere Energy
Partners L.P., it owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG regasification
terminal project in Cameron Parish, La.
"The positive outlook reflects significant progress on the Sabine Pass
Liquefaction Project and, based on this, Cheniere's improved ability to access
capital markets to address its 2012 debt maturity and liquidity needs," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Mark Habib.
We could raise the ratings by another notch if the company successfully repays
or refinances its $205 million maturity before August 2012. If the company
can't secure adequate financing or enters into what we deem a distressed debt
exchange, we could lower the ratings.
