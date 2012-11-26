OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned credit ratings of 'AAA/A-1+' to DLR Kredit's
issuances of "Realkreditobligationer" (RO) out of its General Capital Centre.
-- The portfolio backing the bonds consists of first- or second-lien
loans secured mainly on agriculture and commercial, but also residential
properties in Denmark.
-- The stable outlook takes into account the current positive outlook on
the issuer and our view that the issuer is willing and capable to maintain the
'AAA' rating on the bonds.
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term credit ratings to the
"Realkreditobligationer" (RO; Danish legislation-enabled mortgage covered
bonds) issued by DLR Kredit A/S (BBB+/Positive/A-2) out of its General Capital
Centre. The outlook is stable (see list below).
DLR Kredit acts as a mortgage bank for its owners, which currently comprise 80
local and regional banks, the largest of which are Jyske Bank, Sydbank, and
Spar Nord Bank.
DLR Kredit started as an independent specialized mortgage bank for agriculture
lending. Following an ownership change in 2001, the bank expanded its lending
activities to include the financing of office and retail properties and
private rental properties, as well as subsidized housing and private
residential properties. Although the lending model has further diversified,
the issuer remains the main agricultural lender in Denmark.
Most of DLR Kredit's mortgages are originated by its owner banks, which also
provide the ongoing servicing. DLR Kredit provides the banks with origination
and valuation tools and the issuer grants and underwrites each loan based on
its valuation of the collateral and the credit assessment it carries out.
DLR Kredit's General Capital Centre is an existing capital center and has
separate bond documentation. The capital center is not currently actively
issuing ROs and the refinancing of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) bonds takes
place through DLR Kredit's Capital Centre B, which will continue to be used
when refinancing ARMs and when financing new mortgage loans. Traditionally,
the agricultural segment has preferred variable-interest-rate mortgage loans
and this is reflected in the type of bonds issued from the capital center.
Table 1
Current Maturity Distribution
Bond characteristics Vol.
(Mil. DKK)* %
Callable bonds 28.9 95.3
ARM bonds 0.6 1.9
Index bonds 0.01 0.04
Non-convertible annuity 0.8 2.7
Total 30.3 100.0
DKK--Denmark krone.
*Of the loans, 34.6% are originated in euros.
If the issuer becomes insolvent, the covered bondholders have recourse to a
separate, ringfenced capital center, and a capital center reserve fund.
Furthermore, an assigned administrator (Kurator) would administer the cover
pool, and if necessary, refinance the mortgage loans.
The General Capital Centre consists of loans secured by mortgages on
agricultural, commercial, and some residential properties in Denmark. The
loans are concentrated outside of the major cities in Denmark, in line with
the issuer's traditional focus on the agriculture segment. In our credit
analysis, we have assumed that agricultural properties reported as being in
urban areas, such as Copenhagen, are counted as nonurban properties.
Table 2
Property Distribution By Type (%)
Single family 5.75
Small agriculture 12.73
Agriculture 60.20
Retail 13.56
Private rental (commercial) 7.30
Industry 0.22
Subsidized housing 0.08
Tier 2 Other (educational) 0.14
Table 3
Geographical Distribution (%)
Denmark 100.0
Copenhagen 5.5
Copenhagen (non-urban) 0.6
Zealand 4.0
Zealand (non-urban) 7.9
Central Jutland 6.6
Central Jutland (non-urban) 19.4
South Denmark 11.4
South Denmark (non-urban) 23.2
North Jutland 4.1
North Jutland (non-urban) 17.3
We have reviewed the asset and cash flow information provided and projected as
of June 30, 2012, to determine a "category 1" program categorization for
Capital Centre B and a current asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) measure of
"low." According to our covered bond criteria, the combination of both factors
could allow for a seven-notch uplift above the issuer credit rating (see
"Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch
Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).
By comparing our assessment of the target credit enhancement with the
available credit enhancement, we concluded that the cover pool can fully
support the potential rating uplift for our 'AAA' ratings on these
legislation-enabled mortgage covered bonds.
The stable outlook reflects our view that although adverse changes to our
counterparty credit rating on DLR Kredit, or to our ALMM measure, would
automatically result in a change to the covered bond rating, the issuer is
willing to maintain the 'AAA' rating. The positive outlook on the issuer
rating further strengthens our view that DLR Kredit can manage the covered
bonds under stress levels commensurate with our ratings.
Table 4
Capital Centre B's Key Characteristics (As Of June 30, 2012)
Classification of ALMM mismatch Low
Program categorization 1
Maximum potential rating AAA
Current available credit enhancement (%) 6.82
Target credit enhancement commensurate with
the highest credit rating (%) 5.14
Note that we calculate the current credit enhancement as (assets -
liabilities)/liabilities. ALMM--Asset-liability mismatch.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY AND PORTFOLIO CHARACTERISTICS
Table 5
Key Portfolio Characteristics (As Of June 30, 2012)
Total principal balance (DKK) 32,086,305,476
Bonds outstanding (DKK) 30,058,305,476
Total number of loans 19,595
Largest loan value (DKK) 934,868,992.0
Average loan size (DKK) 1,534,003.7
Weighted-average LTV ratio
(whole pool, %) 44.76
Educational and
subsidized housing (%) 57.10
Agriculture and commercial (%) 44.73
Single family (%) 44.75
Level of arrears (whole pool, %) 1.33
Educational and
subsidized housing (%) 1.08
Agriculture and commercial (%) 1.17
Single family (%) 2.05
Defaulted loans (whole pool, %) 0.69
Weighted-average seasoning
(whole pool, months) 159.8
Agriculture and commercial 158.0
Single family
including "private agriculture" 168.9
Proportion of ARMs (%) 1.93
Proportion of variable-rate loans (%) 51.93
Proportion of IO loans (%) 0.3
Top-20 loans as % of pool 6.5
Reserve fund (%) 6.44
Reserve fund composition:
DLR SDOs (%) 83.94
DLR ROs (%) 5.29
Other Danish covered bonds (SDO) (%) 10.60
Cash 1.08
Based on Standard & Poor's adjusted calculation.
LTV--Loan-to-value.
IO--Interest-only.
ARMs--Adjustable-rate mortgages.
RO--"Realkreditobligationer."
SDO--"saerligt daekkede obligationer."
Our credit analysis accounts for these characteristics and comprises:
-- The determination of the weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF)
ratio, which we essentially base on the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of the
underlying borrowers; and
-- The determination of the weighted-average loss severity (WALS) ratio,
which we derive from the LTV ratio and the expected market value decline of
the property.
The product of the WAFF and WALS is the net loss that we assume may affect the
portfolio in a 'AAA' scenario. At a 'AAA' rating level, the closing WAFF and
WALS results expected as of June 30, 2012 are:
WAFF 26.10%
WALS 16.86%
Assumed net credit loss
(WAFF x WALS) 4.40%
While we do not expect new origination and issuance from the General Capital
Centre, we do anticipate that the issuer will actively manage and maintain the
current credit composition and overcollateralization of the capital center.
The final rating reflects that the issuer has amended the program
documentation to address bank account and commingling risk; the revised
contracts meet the expectations laid out in Standard & Poor's counterparty
criteria for this rating level.
RATINGS LIST
Program/Rating
Country: Covered bond type
RATINGS AND OUTLOOK ASSIGNED
DLR Kredit A/S - General Capital Centre
Long-term: AAA/Stable
Short-term: A-1+
Denmark: "Realkreditobligationer" (Legislation-Enabled Mortgage Bonds)