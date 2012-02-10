Feb 10 () - Fitch Ratings has placed five classes of CD Commercial
Mortgage Trust 2007-CD4 on Rating Watch Negative.
Classes A-MFX through C have been placed on Rating Watch Negative based on an
increase in Fitch expected losses following a preliminary review of the
transaction's 49 specially serviced loans, six of which are within the top 15
loans in the pool. Fitch's preliminary review incorporated updated valuations
obtained by the special servicer since Fitch's last rating action.
The largest contributor to expected losses is the Riverton Apartments. The Real
Estate Owned (REO) asset is secured by a class B, rent-stabilized multifamily
housing project, consisting of 1,228 units, located in Harlem, NY.
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch status within the next several months
following a complete review of the transaction including updated performance
data for performing loans. Fitch expects significant paydown in the next few
months due to loan maturities which may offset some expected losses and allow
more senior classes to be removed from Rating Watch Negative.
Fitch has placed the following classes on Rating Watch Negative:
--$595 million class A-MFX 'AAAsf';
--$65 million class A-MFL 'AAAsf';
--$585.7 million class A-J 'Bsf';
--$41.2 million class B 'B-sf';
--$90.7 million class C 'B-sf'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Darren Liss
Director
+1-212-908-0753
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street
New York, NY 10004
Committee Chairperson
Adam Fox
Senior Director
+1-212-908-1869
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);
--'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21,
2011).
