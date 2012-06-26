(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 - A currency swap agreement between the National Bank of Poland (NBP) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) provides a welcome backstop for Polish banks that have large portfolios of Swiss-franc denominated mortgages, Fitch Ratings says. While the facility is only likely to be used if market conditions deteriorate sharply, it reduces the risk associated with having to regularly roll over foreign-exchange swaps and could be more effective than a previous arrangement between the central banks. Polish banks have around CHF44.2bn of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages on their books - around 19% of their total loan portfolio and 29% of loans to households. Some Polish banks have very little foreign currency funding in general and in Swiss francs in particular. They often fund their CHF-denominated lending via FX swaps and other derivative transactions that need to be repeatedly rolled over for the life of the mortgage portfolio. Banks have had some success in lengthening the duration of these swaps, and spreads are well below the levels seen in 2008/2009. Swap transactions with the SNB, which would have a duration of one week, are therefore not currently needed, but are a valuable insurance policy in case of a Swiss franc liquidity crunch. We believe the agreement between the SNB and NBP would also be a more effective tool than a similar swap arrangement in 2008 because the new deal allows the NBP to directly swap zloty for francs. The previous deal, which expired in January 2010, only allowed the NBP to swap euros for francs. The SNB's 2008 swap agreement was also later made available to the Hungarian National Bank because of the high level of Swiss franc mortgages in Hungary. However, the main Hungarian lenders, with the notable exception of OTP Bank, are owned by larger foreign banks, which have provided foreign currency funding directly. While we expect the amount of direct funding provided by parent banks to Hungarian and other Central and Eastern European subsidiaries to gradually decline, eurozone parent banks appear committed to the region, and would therefore be expected to continue to act as counterparties for swap transactions. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)