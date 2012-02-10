(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We expect U.S.-based steel company service provider Phoenix Services International LLC to enjoy a relatively steady production environment with domestic capacity utilization holding in the mid-70% range in 2012.

-- We are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating to Phoenix. At the same time, we are assigning our 'BB-' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to the company's $245 million senior secured credit facilities.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that steady same-site operations plus incremental revenues from three new contracts and newly acquired French operations will offset higher debt levels related to the acquisition.

Feb 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'B+' corporate credit rating to Kennett Square, Pa.-based Phoenix Services International LLC (Phoenix). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'BB-' (one notch higher than the corporate credit rating) issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to the company's $245 million senior secured credit facilities. The '2' recovery rating reflects our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For our full recovery analysis on Phoenix, see our recovery report to be published later on RatingsDirect.) "The ratings on Phoenix reflect what we consider to be the company's 'vulnerable' business risk profile and 'significant' financial risk profile--as our criteria define the terms," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Maurice Austin. Our financial risk assessment anticipates that leverage will improve meaningfully in 2012 when the steel company service provider realizes increased revenues from three large new service contracts. We expect that year-end adjusted leverage will be at the lower end of the 3x to 4x EBITDA range. While its acquisition of Gagneraud Industries SAS, a French steel mill services company, enhances Phoenix's position in the slag handling and processing niche, the company still maintains limited customer diversity, since Luxembourg-registered steel group ArcelorMittal will account for a significant proportion of revenues. Our vulnerable business risk assessment reflects Phoenix's high customer concentration, as well as our view that the outsourced steel services industry is very competitive and that the variable component of Phoenix's service contracts could expose its cash flow to cyclical swings. Phoenix is privately owned and does not file public financial statements. The company was founded in 2006, and its revenues have grown quickly in recent years though its revenue base remains smaller than that of its largest competitor, Tube City IMS Corp., although we expect the two companies to have similar financial profiles after Phoenix completes its debt recapitalization. Phoenix has obtained a $245 million senior secured credit facility and used the proceeds to fund the acquisition of Gagneraud Industries, repay all existing senior indebtedness, and for general corporate purposes. Our stable rating outlook reflects our view that steady same-site operations plus incremental revenues from three new contracts and the newly acquired French properties will offset higher debt related to the acquisition of a French competitor. In this case, we expect adjusted leverage will be at or below the lower end of the 3x to 4x EBITDA range that we typically associate with a significant financial risk profile. We would lower our rating if EBITDA margins receded sharply to levels reported in 2008 when U.S. steel industry capacity utilization dropped to 40%. In this scenario, we would expect Phoenix's customers to temporarily idle plants and for its larger customers to attempt to extract concessions from it. Our downside stress scenario indicates leverage could rise to the 4x to 5x range if EBITDA margins fell to the mid-teen percentage range, which we view to be more consistent with an aggressive financial profile. An upgrade is unlikely in the coming months due to by the company's heavy customer concentration and, to a lesser extent, the less-transparent operating strategy and financial policy inherent with private equity-owned firms. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.

maurice_austin@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: James Fielding, New York (1) 212-438-2452;

james_fielding@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings Team)