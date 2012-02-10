(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has published its inaugural edition of 'REITs in Brief,'
a publication that highlights the week that was within Fitch's rated-REIT
universe.
The new publication summarizes Fitch's REIT research and provides commentary on
activity within the REIT sector. Additionally, 'REITs in Brief' references the
work of our colleagues across Fitch that may be of interest to broader
commercial real estate participants.
Included in 'REITs in Brief' is a summary of issuers with significant
divergences between Fitch's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Fitch's Market
Implied Ratings (MIRs). MIRs can be relevant for portfolio management, buy/sell
decisions, and early warnings of credit events. The highlighted MIRs can be a
catalyst for dialogue with Fitch's REIT analysts whose independence and access
provides market participants unparalleled perspectives on the issuers and
sectors.
The latest 'REITs in Brief' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
