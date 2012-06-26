(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Germany-based Volkswagen Financial Services AG (VW FS)'s exposure to higher-risk countries has led us to revise its anchor to 'bbb+' from 'a-'.

-- The change in anchor, with all other rating factors remaining unchanged, has led us to revise VW FS' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'.

-- We consider VW FS to be core to its ultimate parent Volkswagen AG (VW AG) and equalize its ratings with those of the parent company leading to three notches of support into our long-term rating on VW FS to reflect the company's core status.

-- We are affirming the 'A-/A-2' ratings on VW FS and its 100% subsidiary VW Bank GmbH and the 'K-1' national scale rating on VW FS' core Swedish subsidiary Volkswagen Finans Sverige AB.

-- The stable outlook reflects the outlook on VW AG, as well as our opinion that captive finance operations will remain integral to VW AG's worldwide strategy. Rating Action On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed the 'A-' long-term and 'A-2' short-term ratings on Germany-based Volkswagen Financial Services AG (VW FS) and its subsidiary Volkswagen Bank GmbH (VW Bank). The outlooks on the long-term ratings are stable. In addition, we affirmed the 'K-1' short-term Nordic national scale rating on VW FS' wholly owned subsidiary in Sweden, Volkswagen Finans Sverige AB, which we regard as a "core" subsidiary of VW FS. Rationale We affirmed the ratings on VW FS and its subsidiaries because our view of VW FS' core status to parent Volkswagen AG (VW AG; A-/Stable/A-2) is unchanged. In accordance with our group rating methodology we equalize the ratings on VW FS with those on VW AG, mirroring the bank's core position in VW AG's overall business model. VW FS remains a significant earnings and equity contributor to its parent, and the group considers captive-finance operations to be integral to its strategy. Accordingly, we incorporate three notches of support above the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) into our ratings on VW FS. We have revised VW FS' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) downward to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'. The lower SACP on VW FS reflects the change in our assessment of VW FS' anchor, which is based on the blended economic risk score of the countries where VW FS operates and the industry risk score where the company is domiciled. Under our bank criteria, we use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment's economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Germany is 'a-', based on an economic risk score of '1' and an industry risk score of '3'. We assessed the economic risk for VW FS by analyzing its weighted exposure at default (EAD) in customer loans to nonbanks in each country in which it operates. VW FS conducts about 65% of its lending in countries and regions with weaker economic risk scores than Germany, especially Brazil, countries in Asia Pacific, France, and the U.K. We lowered our economic risk scores for some of these countries in the past months. Consequently, we have revised the weighted economic risk score for VW FS to '3' from '2', which is weaker than that for a purely German domestic institution. According to our criteria, our assessment of the blended economic score based on EAD as of year-end 2011, combined with and industry risk score of '3', leads to a change in our anchor for VW FS to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. Our assessment of all other rating components for VW FS are unchanged. Our ratings on VW FS are therefore based on the company's 'bbb+' anchor, its "weak" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. Outlook The stable outlook on VW FS mirrors that on its parent, VW AG. It reflects our view that captive-finance operations will remain integral to the VW group's overall corporate strategy. We expect VW FS to preserve an overall satisfactory financial profile, despite the increasing risk of economic slowdown in most of the markets in which the bank operates. As a "core" entity to VW AG, any rating action on the parent--positive or negative--would translate in a similar action on VW FS. We could lower the ratings on VW FS if we saw weaker commitment from VW AG to support its subsidiary, which could call into question our view of VW FS as "core" entity within the VW group. This could happen if VW AG were to relinquish its majority ownership in VW FS or if the captive-finance operations were to cease to be pivotal in the VW group's worldwide strategy. We view these two risks as extremely remote at this stage. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 SACP bbb- Anchor bbb+ Business Position Weak (-2) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average (0) and Adequate (0) Support +3 GRE Support 0 Group Support +3 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research

