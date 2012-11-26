Nov 26 - Overview
-- The rating on Ameren Energy Generating Co. (GenCo) reflects its
stand-alone credit quality given our assessment that parental support for
GenCo is minimal.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on GenCo to 'B' from
'BB-'. The outlook is stable.
-- We are lowering our rating on GenCo's senior unsecured debt to 'B+'
from 'BB-', reflecting our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in
the event of a payment default.
-- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that Genco's profit
margins will remain pressured because of low electricity market prices and the
expiration of a higher hedged position.
Rating Action
On Nov. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit on Ameren Energy Generating Co. to 'B' from 'BB-'. We also lowered the
ratings on GenCo's senior unsecured debt to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The outlook is
stable. The recovery rating on GenCo's senior unsecured debt has been revised
to '2' from '3', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery
in the event of a payment default. The revised recovery rating reflects our
previous capping of GenCo's recovery ratings at '3', which is typically the
limit for unsecured debt of companies with a corporate credit rating of 'BB-'
or higher, because we believe there is a high probability that the recovery
prospects on this debt will be impaired by additional priority or pari passu
debt or other claims before a default.
Rationale
The downgrade on Ameren Energy Generating Co. reflects its stand-alone credit
quality, including its highly leveraged financial risk profile and weak
business risk profile. Our view of GenCo is based on its standalone credit
quality and reflects our assessment of no material support for GenCo by parent
Ameren. It is our opinion that Ameren would only provide support to GenCo to
the extent that Ameren anticipates an improving forward power price curve by
2018, when its $300 million senior unsecured note matures and incremental
environmental capital investments are needed to meet the state's
multipollutant standards.
GenCo's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects Standard & Poor's
base-case scenario that cash flow measures will weaken over the next three
years. We expect funds from operations (FFO) to debt to gradually weaken to
less than 10% and for debt to EBITDA to increase to more than 6x, reflecting
cash flow measures that are consistent with the highly leveraged financial
risk profile category. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, FFO to debt
decreased to 19.3% compared with 24.2% at year-end 2011, adjusted debt to
EBITDA weakened to 4.2x compared with 3.4x at year-end 2011, and adjusted debt
to total capital remained unchanged at 48.5%. Under Standard & Poor's
base-case scenario, we expect that over the next three years the U.S. economy
will continue to grow slowly at an annual GDP growth rate of about 2.5%. Under
this scenario, electricity demand growth by itself would be insufficient to
substantially increase the market price of electricity.
While GenCo has materially reduced capital spending over the next three years,
partially by decelerating spending on the Newton scrubber project, we expect
that GenCo's discretionary cash flow will eventually turn negative as
higher-priced electricity hedges expire. To meet its cash obligations,
management will have to continue to identify further opportunities to reduce
costs, use its available cash, and potentially sell assets.
GenCo's weak business risk profile reflects its ultimate dependence on the
market price of electricity, which has remained low. Management has
proactively addressed those areas that it can directly influence, including
maintaining a consistent hedging program, reducing costs and capital spending,
receiving a variance from the Illinois Pollution Control Board to extend the
state's compliance date for the multipollutant standards, and solidifying
GenCo's liquidity by entering into a minimum $100 million asset put option
with Ameren. However, while GenCo's three-year rolling hedging strategy
provided a degree of price insulation over the past two years, sustained low
power prices have undermined this credit enhancement. Over the next year, we
expect that expiring higher-priced hedges will continue to be replaced by
lower market prices. While we expect that management may continue to identify
further cost reduction opportunities, the business risk profile will continue
to be pressured by the company's less efficient coal plants and its Midwest
location, which lacks a robust capacity market and higher congestion pricing.
Liquidity
GenCo has "strong" liquidity and can more than cover its needs for the
short-term, even if EBITDA decreases. Our liquidity assessment is based on the
following factors and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and
potential asset sales) over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by more than
2.5x.
-- GenCo does not have long-term debt maturities until 2018.
-- Even if EBITDA decreases by 30%, we believe net sources will be in
excess of liquidity requirements.
-- The company has sound relationships with its banks and has generally
prudent risk management, including its flexibility to lower capital spending
and ability to exercise its $100 million asset put option.
In our analysis, we assumed liquidity of more than $200 million over the next
12 months, primarily consisting of cash, FFO, and potential asset sales. We
estimate the company will use about $80 million over the same period for
capital spending and working capital needs.
GenCo terminated its $500 million credit facility in November 2012. GenCo's
bond indenture includes financial covenants that must be met for GenCo to
incur additional indebtedness. These financial covenants include a
debt-to-capital ratio of no greater than 60% and a minimum interest coverage
ratio of 2.5x. Because of these financial covenants, GenCo projects that it
will not be able to borrow additional funds from external third parties as of
March 31, 2013. Therefore, our assessment of GenCo's strong liquidity does not
rely on external third party borrowings.
Recovery analysis
GenCo's unsecured notes are rated 'B+', one notch higher than the corporate
credit rating. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation of
substantial (70%-90%) recovery. We will publish a full recovery report on
RatingsDirect following the release of this report.
Outlook
The stable outlook incorporates Standard & Poor's base-case scenario for GenCo
as a standalone company that assumes that profit margins will continue to be
pressured by low electricity market prices and the expiration of higher-priced
hedges. Under our base-case scenario, the company's financial measures will
weaken so that FFO to debt will be less than 10% and debt to EBITDA will be
more than 6x. We could lower the ratings if our assessment of the company's
strong liquidity weakens to less than adequate or if FFO to debt is
consistently less than 5%. The ratings could be raised if the U.S. economy
improves, increasing the demand and the price of electricity so that FFO to
debt is consistently greater than 12%.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Standard & Poor's Extends Recovery Ratings To Unsecured
Speculative-Grade Corporate Issues, March 21, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded; Outlook Action
To From
AmerenEnergy Generating Co.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- BB-/Negative/--
Ratings Revised
To From
AmerenEnergy Generating Co.
Senior Unsecured B+ BB-
Recovery Rating 2 3
Ratings Affirmed
Ameren Corp.
Ameren Missouri
Ameren Illinois Co.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3
Ameren Corp.
Senior Unsecured BB+
Commercial Paper A-3
Ameren Illinois Co.
Senior Secured BBB+
Recovery Rating 1+
Senior Secured BBB
Recovery Rating 1
Preferred Stock BB
Commercial Paper A-3
Ameren Missouri
Senior Secured BBB+
Recovery Rating 1+
Preferred Stock BB
Commercial Paper A-3
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.