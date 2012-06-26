(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 - Amid favorable debt markets and improving economic and operating trends, U.S. packaging companies have continued to refinance their debt, extend maturities, and issue new debt over the past few years, said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in a report titled "U.S. Packaging Companies' Debt Is Rising, But Refinancing Risk Is Still Manageable." As a result, total reported debt for the sector has risen considerably, by approximately 35%, to about $49 billion at the end of 2011 from about $36 billion at the end of 2010. "Although we believe most companies can manage this debt while maintaining their credit quality, refinancing risk could hit a few speculative-grade companies beginning in 2014," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Henry Fukuchi. Several new debt issues from investment-grade companies (rated 'BBB-' and higher) and some speculative-grade companies (rated 'BB+' or lower) contributed to the increase in debt. Companies issued the new debt largely to fund acquisitions, growth, and, to a lesser extent, share repurchases. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)