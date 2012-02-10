(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has placed 10 classes of Morgan Stanley Capital
Trust I, series 2007-HQ12, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates on
Rating Watch Negative as follows:
--$170.9 million class A-M 'BBB-sf';
--$25 million class A-MFL 'BBB-sf';
--$53 million class A-J 'B-sf';
--$91.4 million class A-JFL 'B-sf';
--$41.6 million class B 'B-sf';
--$22 million class C 'B-sf';
--$24.5 million class D 'B-sf';
--$14.7 million class E 'B-sf';
--$24.5 million class F 'B-sf';
--$22 million class G 'B-sf'.
The classes have been placed on Rating Watch Negative due to an expectation for
increased losses following updated valuations on several specially serviced
loans.
The largest specially serviced loan is the Beacon Seattle and DC Portfolio (7%
of the pool). The pari passu loan transferred to special servicing in April 2010
for imminent default; however, the loan is currently performing under a
modification agreement which included a maturity extension to 2017 and
incentives for the borrower to sell the underlying properties to pay down the
debt. The loan has paid down 30% from the sale of six of the original 20
properties.
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch status within the next several months
following a complete review of the transaction including updated performance
data for performing loans. Following its review, the classes placed on Rating
Watch Negative may be downgraded several categories.
Additional information on Fitch's criteria is available in the Dec. 21, 2011
report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which
is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lisa Cook
Director
+1-212-908-0665
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Committee Chairperson
Adam Fox
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0869
