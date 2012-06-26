(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Region of Wielkopolska's Long-term foreign currency rating at 'A-', Long-term local currency rating at 'A' and National Long-term rating at 'AA+(pol)'. All ratings have Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the region's Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'. The ratings reflect the region of Wielkopolska's solid strategic and financial management and sound budgetary performance, which together with high liquidity and high capital revenue guarantees strong self-financing capacity for its broad investment plans. They also take into account the region's low albeit growing direct debt and indirect risk relating to the regional healthcare sector, whose financial situation is manageable, but may still require financial support from the region. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the sound operating performance and healthy debt-service ratios should be maintained despite projected debt growth. An upgrade of the sovereign rating, accompanied by continuation of sound budgetary performance, coupled with declining pressure on debt-funded capex could trigger a positive rating action. Conversely, sustained deterioration of operating margin far below Fitch's expectations and/or a significant rise of Wielkopolska's direct debt resulting in weak debt coverage could lead to a downgrade. The region of Wielkopolska has a long track record of excellent operating performance. Fitch expects the region to continue its good financial management and maintain an operating margin above 14% of operating revenue in 2012-2014. This would correspond on average to about PLN125m of operating balance, which should comfortably exceed debt service, despite forecasted debt growth. In 2011 the operating balance amounted to PLN138m, or 16.1% of operating revenue comfortably covering debt service 6 times (x). At the end of 2011 Wielkopolska's direct debt was low at PLN160m (18.6% of current revenue). Direct debt to current balance was low at about 1.2 years. Fitch expects the region's debt to grow following investments in the medium term, but still remain moderate, below 55% of current revenue, as sound budgetary performance of the region limits its debt financing needs. Debt service ratios should stay strong with the debt to current balance ratio below four years, over 2x lower than average maturity estimated by Fitch at 10 years. Wielkopolska has 3.4 million inhabitants. It is the fourth wealthiest among the 16 Polish regions. In 2009, it accounted for 9.5% of Poland's GDP. The gross regional product per capita was about 6.3% above the national average. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)