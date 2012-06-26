(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Region of Wielkopolska's Long-term
foreign currency rating at 'A-', Long-term local currency rating at 'A' and
National Long-term rating at 'AA+(pol)'. All ratings have Stable Outlooks. Fitch
has also affirmed the region's Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'.
The ratings reflect the region of Wielkopolska's solid strategic and financial
management and sound budgetary performance, which together with high liquidity
and high capital revenue guarantees strong self-financing capacity for its broad
investment plans. They also take into account the region's low albeit growing
direct debt and indirect risk relating to the regional healthcare sector, whose
financial situation is manageable, but may still require financial support from
the region. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the sound
operating performance and healthy debt-service ratios should be maintained
despite projected debt growth.
An upgrade of the sovereign rating, accompanied by continuation of sound
budgetary performance, coupled with declining pressure on debt-funded capex
could trigger a positive rating action. Conversely, sustained deterioration of
operating margin far below Fitch's expectations and/or a significant rise of
Wielkopolska's direct debt resulting in weak debt coverage could lead to a
downgrade.
The region of Wielkopolska has a long track record of excellent operating
performance. Fitch expects the region to continue its good financial management
and maintain an operating margin above 14% of operating revenue in 2012-2014.
This would correspond on average to about PLN125m of operating balance, which
should comfortably exceed debt service, despite forecasted debt growth. In 2011
the operating balance amounted to PLN138m, or 16.1% of operating revenue
comfortably covering debt service 6 times (x).
At the end of 2011 Wielkopolska's direct debt was low at PLN160m (18.6% of
current revenue). Direct debt to current balance was low at about 1.2 years.
Fitch expects the region's debt to grow following investments in the medium
term, but still remain moderate, below 55% of current revenue, as sound
budgetary performance of the region limits its debt financing needs. Debt
service ratios should stay strong with the debt to current balance ratio below
four years, over 2x lower than average maturity estimated by Fitch at 10 years.
Wielkopolska has 3.4 million inhabitants. It is the fourth wealthiest among the
16 Polish regions. In 2009, it accounted for 9.5% of Poland's GDP. The gross
regional product per capita was about 6.3% above the national average.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)