(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 10 - Fitch Ratings has placed two classes of commercial mortgage
pass-through certificates from of JP Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities
Corp series 2006-CIBC15 on Rating Watch Negative.
Classes A-M and A-J have been placed on Rating Watch Negative based on an
increase in Fitch's preliminary estimate of expected losses for the 20 specially
serviced loans, four of which are within the top 15 loans in the pool.
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch status within the next several months
following a complete review of the transaction including updated performance
data for performing loans. Fitch expects classes A-M and A-J could be downgraded
several categories given limited subordination of the remaining classes to
offset losses.
Fitch has placed the following classes on Rating Watch Negative:
--$211.8 million class A-M 'Asf';
--$164.2 million class A-J 'B-sf'.
Additional information on Fitch's criteria is available in the Dec. 21, 2011
report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which
is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lisa Cook
Director
+1-212-908-0665
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Committee Chairperson
Adam Fox
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0869
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' Dec. 21, 2011.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions
(New York Ratings Team)