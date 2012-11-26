Overview
-- USI Holdings Corp. (USI) has announced that it has reached a
definitive agreement with Onex Corp. in a $2.3 billion transaction that will
give the private equity firm a majority stake in the company.
-- As a result, we are affirming and placing all our ratings, including
the 'B-' counterparty credit rating, on USI on CreditWatch with developing
implications.
-- We will resolve the Credit Watch listing within the next 30 days once
we receive more information regarding the impact of the transaction on USI.
Rating Action
On Nov. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed and placed its
'B-' counterparty credit rating and all issue-level ratings on USI Holdings
Corp. (USI) on CreditWatch with developing implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows USI's announcement that it has reached a
definitive agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Onex Corp.
(unrated) in a $2.3 billion transaction. The deal will give the private equity
firm a majority stake in USI; other terms of the transaction were not
disclosed. Onex has about $14 billion in assets under management. The current
majority owner of USI is GS Capital Partners L.P., an investor in the company
since 2007. The CreditWatch placement reflects our limited information
regarding the details of the transaction at this time and our resultant
uncertainty regarding the transaction's effect on USI's capital structure,
cash flows, and credit protection measures.
CreditWatch
Over the next couple of weeks, we expect to meet with USI's management team to
discuss details of the acquisition by Onex. We expect to resolve the
CreditWatch listing over the next 30 days following these discussions.
Potential outcomes of the CreditWatch could be an affirmation, an upgrade by
one notch or more, or a downgrade by one notch or more. The outcome will
primarily depend on our analysis of the effect of the transaction on USI's
capital structure, cash flows, and credit protection measures.
Related Criteria And Research
U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
To From
USI Holdings Corp.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency B-/Watch Dev/-- B-/Positive/--
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action; Recovery Ratings Remain Unchanged
To From
USI Holdings Corp.
Senior Secured B/Watch Dev B
Recovery Rating 2 2
Senior Unsecured
Local Currency CCC/Watch Dev CCC
Recovery Rating 6 6
Subordinated
Local Currency CCC/Watch Dev CCC
Recovery Rating 6 6
