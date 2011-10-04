(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

-- We have revised downward our growth expectations for the Italian telecom operator Telecom Italia in its domestic market.

-- We see limited prospects for deleveraging over the coming years.

-- We are revising our outlook on Telecom Italia to negative and lowering our short-term rating to 'A-3' from 'A-2'.

-- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term rating on Telecom Italia. MILAN (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 4, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it revised its outlook on Italian telecommunications provider Telecom Italia SpA (TI) to negative from stable. We also lowered our short-term corporate credit rating on TI to 'A-3' from 'A-2'. At the same time we affirmed our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on TI. The rating action primarily reflects our view that the more challenging economic environment in Italy could put additional pressure on TI's domestic performance at a time when it has committed itself to high spectrum spending. The company will have to cash out EUR1.3 billion over the next five years to acquire wireless spectrum, which is much more than we had expected. As a result, we see significantly lower deleveraging potential for TI over the coming years compared with our previous base-case scenario. Credit metrics and cash flow generation will be affected by a rise in cash payment for spectrum in 2011 when the company is called to pay approximately 60% of the EUR1.3 billion total consideration. In our revised base-case scenario, we anticipate a mid-single-digit domestic revenue decline in 2011--with a high single-digit decline in wireless--and 2012 and a still negative but improving trend in 2013. We expect a similar decline for domestic EBITDA. We expect that adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain at 3.3x over the next two years (Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage excludes Telecom Argentina's results, given the small 21% economic stake that TI holds). We anticipate that the ratio may decline modestly to 3.2x in 2013. We assess TI's financial flexibility as relatively low compared with the largest Western European telecom companies, particularly because TI has already sold several noncore stakes, and has limited scope for dividend cuts, in our view, because of its leveraged controlling shareholding. The ratings reflect our assessment of TI's strong business risk profile, based on the company's solid competitive position in the Italian fixed-line, broadband, and to a lesser extent, mobile telecoms markets. The domestic operations provide above-average profitability and virtually all of TI's sizable operating cash flow (OCF; cash flow after working capital changes and before capital expenditures and dividend payments). TI also benefits from a scarcity of competing fixed-line telecom infrastructure in Italy, notably cable. Our ratings on TI, and TI's financial profile, are constrained by the company's high leverage and weak discretionary cash flow (OCF minus capital expenditure and dividend payments). These result mainly from our expectation of increasing dividend payments, including to TI's indebted largest shareholder, Telco SpA. Additional constraining factors are the weak economic environment, which is compounding competitive pressures (particularly in mobile), and potential regulatory pressures. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the risk that the current adverse economic environment in Italy--specifically subdued external demand, government austerity measures, and rising funding costs in both the public and private sectors--could reduce TI's revenues, EBITDA, and free cash flow, thereby constraining its deleveraging. This is factored into our base-case scenario compatible with the BBB corporate credit rating that anticipates Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA of 3.3x in 2011 and 2012. We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipate a stabilization of domestic operations and if the company demonstrates its capacity to protect cash flow measures, particularly maintaining a percentage of fully adjusted FFO to net debt at least in the low 20s. An outlook revision to stable would also be contingent on our expectation that management would actively manage the company's liquidity to ensure it remained adequate despite difficult capital markets. A downgrade could stem from worse-than-expected domestic economic conditions that lead us to revise our base-case scenario or our assessment of TI's business risk profile. We could consider a downgrade, for example, if the company continued to face sustained competitive pressure in mobile operations or if adjusted debt to EBITDA were to deteriorate toward the 3.5x level. This could also stem from larger acquisitions or shareholder remuneration than currently factored into our base case. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

Primary Credit Analyst: Patrizia D'Amico, Milan (39) 02 72111 226;

Secondary Contact: Xavier Buffon, Paris (33) 1-4420-6675;

