(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
-- We have revised downward our growth expectations for the Italian
telecom operator Telecom Italia in its domestic market.
-- We see limited prospects for deleveraging over the coming years.
-- We are revising our outlook on Telecom Italia to negative and lowering
our short-term rating to 'A-3' from 'A-2'.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term rating on Telecom Italia.
MILAN (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 4, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today said it revised its outlook on Italian telecommunications provider
Telecom Italia SpA (TI) to negative from stable. We also lowered our
short-term corporate credit rating on TI to 'A-3' from 'A-2'. At the same time
we affirmed our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on TI.
The rating action primarily reflects our view that the more challenging
economic environment in Italy could put additional pressure on TI's domestic
performance at a time when it has committed itself to high spectrum spending.
The company will have to cash out EUR1.3 billion over the next five years to
acquire wireless spectrum, which is much more than we had expected. As a
result, we see significantly lower deleveraging potential for TI over the
coming years compared with our previous base-case scenario. Credit metrics and
cash flow generation will be affected by a rise in cash payment for spectrum
in 2011 when the company is called to pay approximately 60% of the EUR1.3
billion total consideration.
In our revised base-case scenario, we anticipate a mid-single-digit domestic
revenue decline in 2011--with a high single-digit decline in wireless--and
2012 and a still negative but improving trend in 2013. We expect a similar
decline for domestic EBITDA.
We expect that adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain at 3.3x over the next two
years (Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage excludes Telecom Argentina's
results, given the small 21% economic stake that TI holds). We anticipate that
the ratio may decline modestly to 3.2x in 2013. We assess TI's financial
flexibility as relatively low compared with the largest Western European
telecom companies, particularly because TI has already sold several noncore
stakes, and has limited scope for dividend cuts, in our view, because of its
leveraged controlling shareholding.
The ratings reflect our assessment of TI's strong business risk profile, based
on the company's solid competitive position in the Italian fixed-line,
broadband, and to a lesser extent, mobile telecoms markets. The domestic
operations provide above-average profitability and virtually all of TI's
sizable operating cash flow (OCF; cash flow after working capital changes and
before capital expenditures and dividend payments). TI also benefits from a
scarcity of competing fixed-line telecom infrastructure in Italy, notably
cable.
Our ratings on TI, and TI's financial profile, are constrained by the
company's high leverage and weak discretionary cash flow (OCF minus capital
expenditure and dividend payments). These result mainly from our expectation
of increasing dividend payments, including to TI's indebted largest
shareholder, Telco SpA. Additional constraining factors are the weak economic
environment, which is compounding competitive pressures (particularly in
mobile), and potential regulatory pressures.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the risk that the current adverse economic
environment in Italy--specifically subdued external demand, government
austerity measures, and rising funding costs in both the public and private
sectors--could reduce TI's revenues, EBITDA, and free cash flow, thereby
constraining its deleveraging. This is factored into our base-case scenario
compatible with the BBB corporate credit rating that anticipates Standard &
Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA of 3.3x in 2011 and 2012.
We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipate a stabilization of
domestic operations and if the company demonstrates its capacity to protect
cash flow measures, particularly maintaining a percentage of fully adjusted
FFO to net debt at least in the low 20s. An outlook revision to stable would
also be contingent on our expectation that management would actively manage
the company's liquidity to ensure it remained adequate despite difficult
capital markets.
A downgrade could stem from worse-than-expected domestic economic conditions
that lead us to revise our base-case scenario or our assessment of TI's
business risk profile. We could consider a downgrade, for example, if the
company continued to face sustained competitive pressure in mobile operations
or if adjusted debt to EBITDA were to deteriorate toward the 3.5x level. This
could also stem from larger acquisitions or shareholder remuneration than
currently factored into our base case.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal.
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column. Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers:
Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44)
20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm
(46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow 7 (495) 783-4009.
Primary Credit Analyst: Patrizia D'Amico, Milan (39) 02 72111 206;
Patrizia_DAmico@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Xavier Buffon, Paris (33) 1-4420-6675;
xavier_buffon@standardandpoors.com
Additional Contact: Industrial Ratings Europe;
CorporateFinanceEurope@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings team)
(email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com;
Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))