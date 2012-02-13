(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have assessed the performance of Leveraged Finance Europe Capital
III by applying our 2010 counterparty criteria and conducting credit and cash
flow analyses.
-- Following our review and analysis of the transaction's performance, we
have raised and removed from CreditWatch positive our ratings on the class A,
B, and C notes.
-- We have also raised our ratings on the class D and E notes.
-- Leveraged Finance Europe Capital III is a cash flow CLO transaction
that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.
Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on
all classes of notes in Leveraged Finance Europe Capital III B.V. At the same
time, we removed from CreditWatch positive our ratings on the class A, B, and C
notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance
and our application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type.
For our review of the transaction's performance, we used data from the trustee
report dated Jan. 20, 2012, in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have
taken into account recent developments in the transaction and have applied our
2010 counterparty criteria, as well as our cash flow criteria (see
"Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,"
published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions
For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).
From our analysis, we have observed an increase in the proportion of assets
that we consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and
'CCC-'). The proportion of defaulted assets (rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective
default], and 'D') in the portfolio have reduced since we last reviewed the
transaction (see "Transaction Update: Leveraged Finance Europe Capital III,"
published on Feb. 24, 2010).
Since our last review, we have also noted an increase in the weighted-average
spread earned on Leveraged Finance Europe Capital III's collateral pool, and
an increase in the par coverage test results for senior classes of notes.
However, the class D and E par coverage tests continue to perform below the
minimum levels and are lower than at our last review. The transaction is in
its amortizing period, and 51.71% of the original balance of the class A notes
remains outstanding.
We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the
break-even default rate. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio
balance that we consider to be performing, the principal cash balance, the
current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that
we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress
scenarios using various default patterns, levels, and timings for each
liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress
scenarios.
Taking into account our credit and cash flow analyses and our 2010
counterparty criteria, we consider the credit enhancement available to all
rated classes of notes in this transaction to be commensurate with higher
rating levels. We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes of notes.
None of the classes were constrained by the application of the largest obligor
default test, a supplemental stress test we introduced in our 2009 criteria
update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To
Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic
CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009). Our ratings on the class D and E notes
were constrained by this test during our February 2010 analysis.
We have analyzed the counterparties' exposure to the transaction, and we
consider that this is sufficiently limited to not affect our current ratings
on the class A and B notes if the counterparties failed to perform.
Leveraged Finance Europe Capital III is a cash flow collateralized loan
obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily
speculative-grade corporate firms.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Leveraged Finance Europe Capital III B.V.
EUR306.5 Million Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Raised And Removed From CreditWatch Positive
A AAA (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Pos
B A+ (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos
C BBB (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Pos
Ratings Raised
D B- (sf) CCC- (sf)
E CCC+ (sf) CCC- (sf)
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)