(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Al Khalij Commercial Bank (al
khaliji) Q.S.C. (al khaliji) a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A-' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR of 'F2', Viability Rating
(VR) of 'bb+', Support Rating of '1' and Support Rating Floor of 'A-'. Al
khaliji's Long- and Short-term IDRs and Support Rating reflect the extremely
high probability of support, in Fitch's opinion, from the Qatari authorities if
needed.
Fitch's view of likely support is based on the strong history of support
from the Qatari authorities for local banks, reflected in recent support
measures. While Fitch views al khaliji's small size and franchise as constraints
from a support perspective, the agency considers the Qatari government's overall
47% indirect stake as a positive. The VR reflects the bank's very short track
record, high concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet, moderate
profitability, a significant level of past-due but not impaired exposure and
small size. It also reflects al khaliji's strong capitalisation and experienced
management team. Fitch considers the overall prospects for the Qatari banking
sector to be solid in light of the government's expansionary budget and numerous
infrastructure projects.
Al khaliji's business model is corporate and international/treasury led and
is geographically centred on Qatar. In corporate banking al khaliji offers a
range of products and services, including working capital and trade finance,
syndicated loans and credit underwriting, contract and project finance as well
as corporate advisory. The bank's main client focus in this segment is on
enterprises that have direct links to government sponsored projects or that are
partially or wholly government owned. In consumer banking, it targets premium
and high net-worth clients. Al khaliji's financial performance is moderate, but
on an improving trend, and reflects its start-up character. Its net interest
margin is narrow. While funding costs compare favourably, its spreads on assets
suffer from the high proportion of lower yielding fixed income securities on its
balance sheet, when compared with Qatari peers, and the short average tenor of
its loan book.
Fitch expects performance to improve with the bank generating higher
business volumes and starting to benefit from increasing economies of scale.
Asset quality has remained sound to date, with a non-performing loans ratio of
0.8% at end-9M11. However, due to its short track record, Fitch does not
consider that the loan-book has seasoned yet. Impaired loans are comfortably
covered by reserves. Exposures classified as past-due but not impaired are high,
driven by one large exposure which is in the process of being restructured.
Given its high single-name concentration, risks to asset quality from a single
borrower are significant. Al khaliji's funding base is dominated by deposits
from the Qatari government, government related entities and interbank
borrowings. At end-9M11, the ten largest depositors accounted for a high 45% of
non-equity funding, of which 62% related, directly and indirectly, to Qatar
government related entities. While the contractual maturity of these deposits is
short, the behavioural stickiness, given most of the depositors' strategic
interest in the development of the bank, has proven to be high. In order to
diversify and increase the duration of its funding base, al khaliji has
increased its unsecured term funding. Al khaliji's liquidity position benefits
from the bank's substantial holdings of Qatari government debt and its low
loan/deposit ratio.
Liquidity is supported by unencumbered, repoable securities which stood at
QAR4.3bn at end-9M11. Al khaliji's Fitch core capital ratio stood at a strong
24% at end-9M11. Leverage is low. This is partly due to the bank still being in
a start-up phase but management is aiming to maintain a Tier 1 capital ratio of
at least 15% in the long run. Dividend payout ratios are high, but Fitch
believes that payouts will be kept at levels supportive to al khaliji's
development. Established in 2007, al khaliji was Qatar's sixth largest bank by
equity at end-H111.
The bank has two wholly owned subsidiaries which complement its business
strategy and product range: Al Khaliji France, which also has four branches in
the UAE, and Al Khaliji Capital.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)