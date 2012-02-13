(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Lonestar's parent, NEWAsurion Corp., has significant leverage and fluctuating credit metrics.

-- We are assigning 'B+' ratings to Lonestar and rating its senior unsecured debt 'B-' with a '6' recovery rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Lonestar will continue to service its debt adequately.

Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B+' long-term counterparty credit rating to Lonestar Intermediate Super Holdings LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of NEWAsurion Corp.) At the same time, we assigned a 'B-' senior unsecured debt rating to Lonestar Intermediate Super Holdings' $1 billion senior unsecured term loan facilities. The outlook is stable.

We are also revising our senior secured debt rating on Asurion Corp. LLC's (Asurion) first-lien senior credit facility to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The recovery rating on the company's first-lien term loan and revolving credit facility is '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The recovery rating on the Lonestar's second-lien term loan is '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The recovery rating on the company's senior unsecured term loans facilities is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The rating action on Asurion's first-lien senior credit facility is based on our reevaluation of the company's enterprise value at default. "The 'B+' counterparty credit rating on Lonestar reflects NEWAsurion's significant leverage and fluctuating credit metrics--resulting in a leveraged balance sheet that, in addition to the company's financial management strategy, is a weakness to the rating," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Polina Chernyak.

NEWAsurion's dependence on new subscribers and contract renewals could challenge the sustainability of its leading competitive position. NEWAsurion's operating performance, which is a key strength to the rating, and its leading competitive position and cash-generating capabilities (as measured by revenue and EBITDA) despite difficult market conditions, which support the company's deleveraging capabilities, offset the rating weaknesses. The stable outlook reflects our view that NEWAsurion will continue to generate solid cash flow and will be able to service its debt adequately. We believe that the company's cash-flow generating ability and EBITDA growth result largely from its successful international expansion, strong attachment rates, solid competitive position in the handset protection and extended service warranty market, and the value it offers to its clients and customers. We believe that these factors will enable the company to sustain favorable operating performance despite the weak economy. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that despite the difficult economic conditions and the global pullback in consumer spending, extended service warranty and handset protection coverage will remain a growing business for NEWAsurion.

We believe that NEWAsurion's solid client relationships will enable the company to generate cash flow that supports the current rating for the next 24 months. We believe the company will continue to expand its products and services successfully on a global basis and to gain additional market share through market penetration. We could take a negative rating action if the company cannot maintain its current operating performance, debt leverage, and EBITDA coverage that are appropriate for the rating level. In the longer term, if NEWAsurion can sustain its competitive position, favorable client relationships, and good operating performance results, we could consider raising the rating. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)