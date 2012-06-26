UPDATE 2-Hudson's Bay makes takeover approach for Macy's - source
Feb 3 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for U.S. department store chain Macy's Inc, according to a person familiar with the matter.
June 26 Moody's cuts EIG Investors corporate family rating to B2 from B1; outlook stable (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
Feb 3 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for U.S. department store chain Macy's Inc, according to a person familiar with the matter.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Deutsche Bank's hefty loss in 4Q16 reflects difficulty in upholding revenues when faced with negative market sentiment and dampened staff morale. Litigation provisions hit the quarter's net result, but putting the worst of settlement and restructuring costs behind should clear the way for more normalised earnings in 2017. Returning to adequate profitability in 2017 will be crucial for D
VALLETTA, Feb 3 Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday his government was following a possible tie-up between its biggest retail bank, Intesa SanPaolo and insurer, Assicurazioni Generali, and would not interfere.